Atlantic City’s Shawn McGraw (10) cuts to the outside against Holy Spirit’s Tommy Finan (2) during the first half. of high school Thanksgiving football game at Holy Spirit High School Thursday Nov 22, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Atlantic City

Coach: Leo Hamlett

Last season's record: 0-10

First impression: Rebuilding

Quick look: The Vikings struggled last season in Hamlett's first year. Atlantic City should be young again this fall.

Atlantic City will rely on senior defensive back Sencere Brinson and senior linebacker Connor Culmone. Junior running back Shawn McGraw is a player to watch.

"We're finding a way to be positive about the things we have going on," Hamlett said. "We still have a long way to go. Things are moving in the right direction. We have some solid pieces coming back. I know things are going to get better. How fast they're going to get better is still to be seen."

