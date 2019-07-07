Atlantic City
Coach: Leo Hamlett
Last season's record: 0-10
First impression: Rebuilding
Quick look: The Vikings struggled last season in Hamlett's first year. Atlantic City should be young again this fall.
Atlantic City will rely on senior defensive back Sencere Brinson and senior linebacker Connor Culmone. Junior running back Shawn McGraw is a player to watch.
"We're finding a way to be positive about the things we have going on," Hamlett said. "We still have a long way to go. Things are moving in the right direction. We have some solid pieces coming back. I know things are going to get better. How fast they're going to get better is still to be seen."