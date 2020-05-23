The following beaches are open:

  • Caspian Avenue
  • New Hampshire Avenue
  • Connecticut Avenue
  • States Avenue
  • North Carolina Avenue
  • South Carolina Avenue
  • Kentucky Avenue
  • Mt. Vernon Avenue
  • Martin Luther King Boulevard
  • Ohio Avenue
  • Michigan Avenue
  • Missouri Avenue
  • Mississippi Avenue
  • Florida Avenue
  • Texas Avenue
  • Brighton Avenue
  • Chelsea Avenue
  • Montpelier Avenue
  • Albany Avenue
  • Lincoln Place
  • Annapolis Avenue
  • Bartram Avenue
  • Montgomery Avenue

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

