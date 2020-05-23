The following beaches are open:
- Caspian Avenue
- New Hampshire Avenue
- Connecticut Avenue
- States Avenue
- North Carolina Avenue
- South Carolina Avenue
- Kentucky Avenue
- Mt. Vernon Avenue
- Martin Luther King Boulevard
- Ohio Avenue
- Michigan Avenue
- Missouri Avenue
- Mississippi Avenue
- Florida Avenue
- Texas Avenue
- Brighton Avenue
- Chelsea Avenue
- Montpelier Avenue
- Albany Avenue
- Lincoln Place
- Annapolis Avenue
- Bartram Avenue
- Montgomery Avenue
