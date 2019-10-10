TRUNK OR TREAT AC

People take part in trunk or treat Halloween event at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

The Atlantic City Community partners are holding their 2019 Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 at three different locations throughout the city: Pop Lloyd Field, hosted by Second Baptist Church SWAGGAR Youth Ministry; Bader Field, hosted by Our Lady Star of the Sea Church; and Gardner’s Basin, hosted by Tangers Outlet and Bass Pro Shop.

The group is calling for volunteers to participate since the three sites had over 3,000 youth participate last year. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Second Baptist Church at 609-348-3580 or 609-350-7450.

