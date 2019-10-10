The Atlantic City Community partners are holding their 2019 Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 at three different locations throughout the city: Pop Lloyd Field, hosted by Second Baptist Church SWAGGAR Youth Ministry; Bader Field, hosted by Our Lady Star of the Sea Church; and Gardner’s Basin, hosted by Tangers Outlet and Bass Pro Shop.
The group is calling for volunteers to participate since the three sites had over 3,000 youth participate last year. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Second Baptist Church at 609-348-3580 or 609-350-7450.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.