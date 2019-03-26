Coach: Brad Sorensen
Last season’s record: 6-11
Outlook: The Vikings, who are entering their fifth season in program history, look to continue their growth. Atlantic City, which advanced to the South Jersey Group IV playoffs last season, will rely on senior captains Catherine Agostini, who has over 100 career goals, and Mackenzie Smith. Both Agostini and Smith plan to play lacrosse in college. The Vikings will also feature senior defender Alana Sanchez.
“Having three seniors who have played four years of varsity.… will help build a young team, and program, and are huge assets to the coaching staff,” Sorensen said. “Our goals this season will be modest as we look to build a foundation with our younger players, (while) encouraging their growth on and off the field.”