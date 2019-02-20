The Vikings relied on the backcourt of Tory Cavalieri and Lawrence Triniwell. Atlantic City beat St. Augustine 69-65 in the CAL title game but lost to Highland Regional in the South Jersey Group IV final.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments