Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Breaking
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today