Atlantic Club sold to New York firm

Atlantic Club sold to New York firm Tuesday Oct 1 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic Club sold to New York firm TJM Properties of Florida said Tuesday it sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. A spokesperson for TJM said the sale was completed last week. The new company plans to operate the facility as a noncasino hotel.

Atlantic County freeholders on Tuesday approved a $3.7 million contract for a widening project on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township from the Garden State Parkway to Stockton University.

Record heat today. Afternoon highs Wednesday will likely shatter a daily record and threaten to top an October record as well, meteorologist Joe Martucci says.

Peltz and Charles have a relationship beyond boxing. “He’s my favorite Haitian lightweight,” veteran boxing promoter Russell Peltz said with a laugh. Atlantic City lightweight Osnel Charles is on the undercard at Philly’s 2300 Arena on Friday.

Absegami High School retires soccer star Skroski's jersey. Erica Skroski wore No. 8 when she led the Braves to the South Jersey Group IV finals as a junior in 2011. Her jersey is the first to be retired in the history of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.

Erica Skroski, Soccer, 2012

Skroski was the 2011 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year.  She excelled at Rutgers University and played for the U.S. under-23 national team. Skroski plays professionally with Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments