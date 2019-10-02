Atlantic Club sold to New York firm TJM Properties of Florida said Tuesday it sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. A spokesperson for TJM said the sale was completed last week. The new company plans to operate the facility as a noncasino hotel.
Atlantic County freeholders on Tuesday approved a $3.7 million contract for a widening project on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township from the Garden State Parkway to Stockton University.
Record heat today. Afternoon highs Wednesday will likely shatter a daily record and threaten to top an October record as well, meteorologist Joe Martucci says.
Peltz and Charles have a relationship beyond boxing. “He’s my favorite Haitian lightweight,” veteran boxing promoter Russell Peltz said with a laugh. Atlantic City lightweight Osnel Charles is on the undercard at Philly’s 2300 Arena on Friday.
Absegami High School retires soccer star Skroski's jersey. Erica Skroski wore No. 8 when she led the Braves to the South Jersey Group IV finals as a junior in 2011. Her jersey is the first to be retired in the history of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
