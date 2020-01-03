David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlantic-county.org.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations throughout the county in January. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Jan. 6 — ShopRite in Hammonton; Jan. 9 — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 13 — ShopRite in Somers Point; Jan. 20 — Acme in Ventnor; Jan. 22 — Atlantic County Health Department, Northfield; Jan. 23 — Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 27 — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City.
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call 609-823-1850.
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
Explorer Post for Environmental Careers: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority Explorer Post offers young people a chance to learn about environmental career fields. Meetings are open to all high school students ages 14 to 18. The group meets at the facility’s main property at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com.
