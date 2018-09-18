Square dance class open house: The Rainbow Squares Dance Club will hold a free open house 7 p.m. Saturday for individuals interested in learning how to square dance. The classes will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights starting Oct. 2. The first night is free. The open house will take place at Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township. For information, call Lynn at 856-825-1809 or Sharon at 609-839-3796.
Call for submariners: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites anyone who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Free health screenings: The Atlantic County Division of Public Health will celebrate Rural Health Week by hosting two free events Wednesday to provide access to quality health care among rural residents. Health education information and free blood pressure and cholesterol screenings will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. For more information, call 609-645-5933.
Singers needed for Mainland Choral Society Christmas concert: Singers from Atlantic and Cape May counties are invited to join rehearsals for the Mainland Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert, to be held Dec. 7. Rehearsals begin 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Christ Episcopal Church, Shore Road and Meyran Avenue, Somers Point. Remaining rehearsals will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. There is a membership fee of $20. For information, call conductor Steve Beddia at 609-432-7876.