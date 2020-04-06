The new coronavirus has changed the way an Atlantic County church serves the community: Since Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order limiting people’s personal interaction with each other, Fusion Church has had to alter its charitable activities, but it has not put a pause in its efforts to try to help as many needy organizations as possible.
Cape towns 'committed to the continuity of government and the maintenance of quality municipal services' during pandemic: This year, most local meetings are either on hold or have moved to online platforms as part of the sweeping measures taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A state of emergency order by Gov. Phil Murphy applies to government meetings, presenting new challenges for towns.
'The most amazing spiritual and religious event' happened in Somers Point: Hundreds of cars filled with families congregated in the streets and parking lots Saturday evening around Shore Medical Center to pray for the well-being and protection of patients and staff.
To spring break or not to spring break?: Spring break plans around the state are canceled for K-12 students due to social distancing regulations prompted by the spread of COVID-19, but most schools will continue to observe the pause in instruction this year.
N.J. unemployed should prepare for 'some temporary hiccups' with benefits: A federal law passed two weeks ago extended benefits to those other than traditional full-time workers, and to provide $600 a week in additional unemployment benefits on top of state benefits. The expansion is happening as the state is dealing with historic levels of unemployment applications, as businesses close due to the state stay-at-home order and the spread of the new coronavirus.
