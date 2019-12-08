Does Atlantic City need to rein in online home-sharing?: Airbnb says it has been in contact with Atlantic City officials over the years to discuss short-term rental regulations.
Atlantic County foreclosures decrease dramatically during past two years: Experts say the county’s situation improved because the overall economy improved. People from inside and outside the area have had more money available to take homes off banks’ hands, they say.
Our Lady Star of the Sea is holding on in Atlantic City: According to the latest enrollment numbers, the Catholic school has 112 total students. In the 1970s, it had 60 per grade.
Shop with a Cop event gives 135 local kids a holiday shopping spree: Each child was given $100 and paired with a South Jersey police officer for a day that included breakfast, a parade of emergency vehicles and a shopping spree.
Holy Spirit, St. Joseph will face off again for state Non-Public II title: St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993, including a 41-22 win over the Spartans last year. Spirit has won four state championships, the most recent in 2012.
Hammonton's season ends with loss in regional championship game: Despite the loss, Hammonton restored the luster to its traditionally successful program with a 10-3 record, its first winning season since 2015 and its first sectional title since 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.