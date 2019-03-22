‘She’s not the same girl as before’
Atlantic County tops N.J. for human trafficking. The mother of one of the women held captive by alleged trafficker El Joshua explains how her daughter became fell victim to sex trafficking. Experts say the case exemplifies how the often misunderstood crime can thrive around Atlantic City.
Mueller delivers special counsel report to AG The Justice Department announced Robert Mueller delivered his final report Friday to Attorney General William Barr, who is reviewing it.
Striped bass are out there, but they're just not big enough, says fishing columnist Mike Sheppard. Check out the latest Shep On Fishing.
CRDA funds 'stop-gap' Atlantic City Boardwalk repairs On Tuesday, the CRDA announced it will provide $500,000 for emergency repairs to the Boardwalk. "Somebody coming to the beach, it could be dangerous," said a casino employee who's tripped on the uneven boards.
Even a record wet year in NJ won't extinguish forest fire threat The wettest year on record and a soggier than average start to 2019 are still not enough to douse the potential flames of the 2019 wildfire season, explains Meteorologist Joe Martucci.