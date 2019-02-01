ATLANTIC CITY - As a life-long resident of the city, hip-hop artist Stroke'em Eazz knows he doesn't receive many opportunities to perform live in front of a hometown crowd in a venue as nice as Dante Hall Theater here.
That's why 25-year-old rapper made sure he was one of a dozen artists scheduled to perform Friday night during a rare night of local hip hop in a concert venue titled "Home Court Advantage."
"This was wonderful because we don't get a chance to get anything like this. Most of our performances come from local parties or something like that. Most of my shows are out of town," said the rapper, who was born Abdulshakur Hopewell. "This was big, something good for the locals."
About 100 people showed to see mostly rap acts rhyming into a live microphone with Sasha Jackson, who is known as DJ Sashi, providing the music. Jackson and Annalysa Coleman are the co-owners of One6 Entertainment, who put on their first South Jersey artist showcase in the city.
"We wanted to do something that catered to our local population," said Coleman, who added there aren't many opportunities for Atlantic County hip-hop acts to perform. "We have to ground break... We want to change the culture. One way of doing that is having these type of events."
Rapper Flee Da Boss, who was born Rafiq Stokelin and lives in Pleasantville, will remember Friday night for a long time.
Flee Da Boss, 31, has been rapping for the past two years, but he performed in the resort for the first during the "Home Court Advantage" show. He did two of his songs, "Run It Up" and "Cold Hearted," which can be heard on such streaming services as Apple Music, TIDAL and SoundCloud.
"The opportunities (to perform) are definitely here now," said Flee Da Boss off stage after finishing his set.