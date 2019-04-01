Coach: Brigette Alessandrini (first season)

Last season's record: 13-12

Prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Red Hawks retained the core of last year's team. Key players include, Ivonne Gautier, Lauren DePlato, Brooke Seelman and Jaiana Gautier.

