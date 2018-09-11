Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo said he is moving forward with countywide tax assessment legislation because he believes it could save taxpayers millions and lessen the number of property tax appeals.

A committee of three mayors, Egg Harbor Township's James "Sonny" McCullough, Pleasantville's Jesse Tweedle, and Absecon's John Armstrong, recommended the Mazzeo plan after studying several different options for more than a year.

Several other mayors from around the county, however, said they have not been told what the plan is and cautioned against any support for this legislation before they know how it would directly affect their municipalities.

The legislation would take the duty of property tax assessments away from the municipalities and give it to the county under a chief assessor and his or her deputies. In theory, having one countywide system would keep property values across the county near 100 percent of equalized value, Mazzeo said.

If property values stay near 100 percent of equalized value, there will be less appeals and the county will save money.

The jobs of the current tax assessors would be eliminated, though they could be re-hired under the new program.

“I can’t say yet whether I am for it or against it,” Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello said. “I don’t think any town wants to see this happen without getting all the facts… Our assessor here does a very good job, and that is something I don’t want to risk without knowing if this new plan will benefit us.”

Galloway Township Mayor Anthony Coppola said on Tuesday that getting revaluations done is a challenge for any municipality because of the cost. Three years ago, Galloway conducted a revaluation that cost $1 million.

However, Coppola said Galloway has stayed within two percentage points of being at 100 percent of equalized value, meaning the number of appeals it faces every year from residents is low.

Because of that, Coppola said he is not sure if a countywide assessment program is right for his town.

“We have our house in order right now, our assessor is great and we have had municipal tax decreases for four straight years,” Coppola said. “I think it’s going to come down to a cost benefit and savings analysis for us. We don’t know if this will save us money in the long run.”

Coppola added that he is supportive of a bill that recently passed the state Legislature that changed the property assessment appeal process to dates prior to towns calculating its tax levy.

That bill, also sponsored by Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, was signed by the governor last month and moves the dates of the assessment process to earlier in the year.

Postcards notifying residents of their property assessments will now be sent out by Nov. 15 of the pre-tax year, and hearings for property tax appeals will be held in February, March, and April instead of May, June and July.

Still, changing the calendar is separate from establishing a countywide tax system in Atlantic County.

Phil Guenther, the mayor of Brigantine, said mayors in the county have heard of several different plans but have never formally endorsed any single one.

“I think it would be prudent to come back to the mayors association and present the concrete plan,” Guenther said. “I have concerns about what exactly the financial impact would be on Brigantine.”

Last week, County Executive Dennis Levinson said he could not support the legislation because it did not have a viable funding source to refund the county.

The legislation calls for the county to be reimbursed through the state SHARE program or any other state monies that could be available, though it is not specific.

Gloucester County implemented essentially the same plan earlier this decade and was refunded millions of dollars from the state under a PILOT program. However, that has not stopped Gloucester County from contracting Professional Property Assessors to conduct revaluations in Franklin and Monroe townships for an overall cost of about $1.1 million.

On Tuesday, Mazzeo said he is currently working with the state to secure funding.

"I am currently working with the state and the new administration to secure the funding needed to make this happen," Mazzeo said. "It's our chance for real property tax relief in Atlantic County."

Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica, who is against the plan, said that proves there is no way the legislation will save the county any money.

“If the mayors can’t support it because they don’t have enough information, then they definitely won’t support it when they do get all the facts,” Formica said.