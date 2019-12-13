The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working in several municipalities in Atlantic County to mitigate flooding through the Flood Mitigation Assistance and Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant programs.
In Egg Harbor Township, the agency is going to provide funding for the acquisition and demolition of commercial buildings on four flood-prone properties in the township. All four properties are identified as FEMA Severe Repetitive Loss properties. The public notice did not include addresses for the properties.
Atlantic City is going to receive funds for replacement bulkheads along Sunset Avenue between Kingston and Richmond Avenues in the city's Lower Chelsea neighborhood. The new bulkheads will be built to an elevation of 8 1/2 feet and the project also includes replacing of the sidewalk, curb, roadway, drainage, and concrete sub-base in the project area.
Somers Point will get funds for a stormwater pump station to be installed at the intersection of Yale Boulevard and Exton Road. Powered by natural gas, the station will power two pumps during high tide events with precipitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.