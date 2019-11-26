Through Dec. 14, a county program is helping Santa answer his mail. To get a letter, have your child write a letter to Santa with the following information included: child's first and last name, child's complete address, boy or girl, age, grade in school, the names of any siblings, best friends, and/or pets, a gift the child would like to ask Santa for and one that they will definitely be receiving, list a big accomplishment they had this year (example: an 'A' in school), and be sure to also include in the letter the name of a parent or guardian with their contact number or email.

Drop off the letter in the “Mailbox to the North Pole” at the Nature Center during office hours – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. If you are unable to stop in, you can mail it to The Nature Center at 109 Route 50 South, Mays Landing, NJ 08330, or email the letter to pleis_kathleen@aclink.org.

If you have any questions please call the Nature Center staff at (609) 625-1897.

