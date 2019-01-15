Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner issued a new release Thursday that announced his office's continued interest in a murder case that is still unsolved after 35 years.
On Thursday, January 14, 1984, the body of 7 year-old Gary Grant Jr. was found at Atlantic City’s 100 block of North California Avenue in an abandoned lot just two blocks from his home. The boy had been missing since January 12, 1984 and was discovered bludgeoned to death.
According to the release, Tyner has some personal connection to the case. It stated that Tyner was 13 years-old at the time of Grant Jr.'s disappearance and he attended school at Our Lady the Star of the Sea with the victim.
Tyner also played on the basketball team that the boy’s father, Gary Grant Sr., coached. Grant Jr. served as the team's manager.
“I remember Gary Jr. not being at my basketball practice because he was missing. I remember it like it was yesterday. It was heightened fear at that time at school because a little kid was missing and that kind of thing didn’t just happen,” Tyner said in the news release.
35 years later, the case still remains active as detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit continue to work the unsolved murder.
“There is no such thing as a cold case in Atlantic County because we are working to investigate every unsolved homicide. The unsolved murder of Gary Grant Jr., like any other case is very important to solve to be able to give the family, friends and community closure,” Tyner said.
Prosecutor Tyner encourages anyone with any information in connection to this investigation to come forward and speak with law enforcement.