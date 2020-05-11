Atlantic County confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths Sunday and 20 positives cases. The two people who died were an 89-year-old Egg Harbor Township man and an 85-year-old Hamilton Township woman. Middle Township Police Chief Christopher M. Leusner, along with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy, will participate in a virtual town hall at 4 p.m. Monday. Law enforcement's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to increase resources and create an emergency unemployment task force to fix the state claims backlog. Murphy has said the state computer system has been overwhelmed with the historic levels of claims filed.
Cape May Mayor Clarence Lear wants a final vote on a $15 million bond ordinance funding a new public safety building to move forward at the next City Council meeting on May 19. Lear does not see much chance of it passing. Cape May has wrestled with the best option for a new public safety building for years.
Some South Jersey restaurants are starting to reopen with no dine-in service after Gov. Phil Murphy announced on March 16 that they must close for on-premise service. The Greater Atlantic City Chamber created a Facebook page, Atlantic County Take Out and Delivery options, to find out who is open.
AJ Johnson usually competes in at least two 100-mile races each year. Johnson has completed 80-plus ultra marathons since he started running in 1997. The 56-year-old Upper Township resident recently added to those totals. He finished a self-motivated, 100-mile virtual race in 22 hours, 29 minutes and 54 seconds.
