Atlantic County to pay nearly $1 million of Atlantic City landfill tipping fees

Enlightened Solutions Detox

Atlantic City mayor Frank Gilliam (left) and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, are pictured together in a file photo from the opening of a detox facility Enlightened Solutions in Atlantic City on Friday, March 23, 2018. The county recently approved a resolution to pay almost $1 million a year of the city's tipping fees to dispose of its trash, as part of a lawsuit settlement that allowed the county to get a larger share of casino payment in lieu of taxes funds.

In a recently passed resolution, the county has agreed to pay almost $955,300 a year in solid waste tipping fees for the resort, from the savings provided in the casino PILOT lawsuit settlement. 

