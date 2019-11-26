From Dec. 2 through Dec. 13, Atlantic County residents can place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day for the food drive. Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) recycling crews will collect the food with regularly scheduled recycling pick-ups.

To learn more about how you can help, contact the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location at (609) 383-8843 or visit cfbnj.org. For more information, call (609) 272-6950 or visit www.acua.com/fooddrive.                                               

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments