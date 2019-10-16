State
Senate 1st Legislative District - 2 year unexpired term
Senator Sgt. Bob Andrzejczak
Political party: Democrat
Age: 33
Hometown: Cape May
Current job: Medically retired Army sergeant
Education: Currently enrolled at Liberty University with a major in entrepreneurial and small business operations
Political message: South Jersey is my home. I grew up here. I want to retire here. But as an Army veteran who lost my left leg in Iraq and whose family lives on a fixed income, I know it’s too expensive. The tax rates are too high. My mission is to fix that. Of my legislative accomplishments, I’m proudest of expanding the senior property tax freeze, the veteran job training and scholarship opportunities we fought for, legislation that helps local industries employ more people and pay better wages, and of passing the strongest equal pay protections in the country.
General Assembly
1st Legislative District
Capt. Bruce Land - incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Retired
Education: Millville High School Class of 1968
Political message: I’m a community guy taking care of our veterans, seniors and families. I’ve been involved in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. I coached all kinds of sports while my boys were in school. I served in Vietnam and am a retired Army sergeant and Corrections captain. I’ve helped pass 25 bills to take care of our vets, including laws to increase job training and scholarship opportunities; expand a property tax freeze for our seniors; and get new funding for prenatal care, women’s preventive health care and cancer screenings.
Assemblyman Matt Milam
Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Trucking consultant
Education: Associate degree from Cumberland County College in 2007
Political message: Having seen the difficulties my parents went through near the ends of their lives, I want to help our seniors. So I expanded the senior property tax freeze. My dad was a veteran. So I’ve worked hard for our vets. The NJ American Veterans named me the 2019 NJ Assemblyman of the Year. As a father of two daughters, I want women to be treated equally. I’m proud of passing strong equal pay protections. And as a small businessman, I feel passionately about helping our local industries grow. I’ve helped get our companies more capital, cut red tape, and expand.
2nd Legislative District
John W. Risley Jr.
Political party: Republican
Age: 63
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Current job: President of a local investment firm
Education: Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton State College
Political message: Public service has been a lifelong passion for me having served on several governing bodies including nearly 18 years on the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
I’m running for Assembly to use my knowledge and experience to attract high-paying jobs to Atlantic County and foster open and honest state government. My extensive experience in county government makes me uniquely qualified for this challenge.
Our state is in a deep financial crisis and must stop digging itself into a deeper hole with ever-higher taxes and spending which have forced residents to flee. I will support policies to make our state more affordable and government to live within its means.
Phil Guenther
Political party: Republican
Age: 61
Hometown: Brigantine
Current job: Superintendent of the Atlantic County Special Services School District
Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University, Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Seton Hall University
Political message:
I’m a lifelong resident of Atlantic County who has spent more than 30 years in public education and had the honor of serving six terms as the Mayor of my hometown of Brigantine.
In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, I welcomed President Obama and Governor Christie to Brigantine and worked with their respective administrations to get residents back in their homes and make our island more resilient.
As Mayor, I was able to pass balanced budgets that allowed us to invest in our local infrastructure while still preserving open space and cutting taxes whenever possible. I will do the same as your Assemblyman.
8th Legislative District
9th Legislative District
Wayne Lewis
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Assemblyman
Education: Bachelor of Science in biochemistry/biophysics at Temple University, two master's degrees from Penn State
Political message:
Brian E. Rumpf
Political party: Republican
Age: 54
Hometown: Little Egg Harbor
Current job: Attorney
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Politics at The Catholic University of America, Juris Doctor at Washington and Lee University of Law
Political message:
To address my constituents’ most pressing concerns, namely affordability and financial security, I intend to continue to prioritize delivering tax relief to overburdened taxpayers, including homeowners as well as small business owners. This efforts includes working to reform the state’s broken and politicized school funding formula. The disparity in the state’s school funding formula not only under-resources school districts deserving of more funding, it also places an unfair, heavier tax burden on taxpayers living in affected communities. To create more employment opportunities, I will continue to advocate for more effective economic policies, including reducing burdensome and unnecessary regulations.
County
County Executive
Susan M. Korngut
Political party: Democrat
Age: 51
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctorate from Penn State Dickinson School of Law, Bachelor of Art in Sociology from American University
Political message: Atlantic County continues to lead the State in foreclosures, infant mortality, sex trafficking, drug overdoses and sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and AIDS. Too many politicians and power brokers are benefitting from the status quo. “Politics as usual” is not a broken system; It is working just as those at the top intend for it to work. If you want your government to work for you, if you are tired of the same old political game, if you want a government “of, by and for the people,” there is only one choice. Korngut for County Executive.
Dennis Levinson (re-election)
Political party: Republican
Age: 73
Hometown: Linwood
Current job: Atlantic County Executive
Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University
Political message: Atlantic County is the best managed county in New Jersey. We have controlled spending and our net debt is 0.457% (or ½ of 1%). The budget is down over $5,000,000. We have had 20 perfect audits and Atlantic County is rated in the top 18% of the 3,000 counties in the United States. We built the Aviation Park and we are responsible for Stockton University in Atlantic City. We have preserved over 7,000 acres of open space and won a national award for environmental protection and energy efficiency. We have the first coastal wind farm in the US and the only one in New Jersey.
Freeholder-at-Large
Amy Gatto
Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Lead manager at AXA Equitable
Education: Bachelor of Art in International Business and French from Widener University
Political message: After serving 9 years as Township Committeewoman and Mayor in Hamilton township, three years ago I ran for Freeholder on bringing a new generation of leadership to Atlantic County government and that’s exactly what we’ve done. It was humbling to receive the unanimous support of my fellow fellow Freeholders, Republicans and Democrats, earlier this year to become the first woman ever to Chair the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
Atlantic County continues to earn the reputation of being the best run county in New Jersey with low taxes, low debt, and quality services. We are running on our record of success as we continue working towards diversifying our local economy by supporting projects like the Aviation Research Park and Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
Nick Polito
Political party: Democrat
Age: 48
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Toll Plaza Supervisor
Education: High school diploma
Political message: As a 30-year Atlantic County resident, with 23 years as a volunteer firefighter, and raising a family here, I am passionate about moving our county forward. I plan to focus on bringing in more jobs and keeping our taxes stable, which will allow us to build a stronger economy. If elected to Freeholder at Large, I will work for all of the residents of our County ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.
Freeholder District 1
Sumon "Sam" Majumder
Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Police officer
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business (need school)
Political message:
"The Democratic Party is not automatically entitled to the vote of every immigrant and person of color. Our Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson does an outstanding job of helping our community with good county roads and social services, and low county taxes. By working with him, I can help county government do even better in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. "My opponent is used to getting government jobs and running unopposed. As a legal immigrant, I am used to studying, working hard and overcoming obstacles to succeed. I must earn every vote I get and also represent those without political connections."
Freeholder District 4
Rich Dase
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Seventh grade social studies teacher at Galloway Township Middle School
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Stockton University
Political message: I want to continue the process of diversifying the County economy to create and bring new well paying jobs to the region. The Aviation Research Technology Park, Stockton University expansion, and the new approval for a maintenance hangar at the airport are all examples of this economic development. These projects have been financed while reducing the budget and lowering taxes. I will continue to listen to residents' concerns and work for them and with them.
Steve Light
Political party: Democrat
Age: 58
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Union Electrician, Calvi Electric
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: Growing up in Brigantine led to serving on the Brigantine & Atlantic City Beach Patrols. I married Leenie Kerrigan and moved to Absecon where we raised four children and reside today. A life of service and volunteerism led me to a seat on City Council and leadership roles with School, Church and Community organizations. My 37 year career as a Union Electrician & Project Foreman with Calvi Electric will provide experience to rebuild the County's aging infrastructure. As 4th District Freeholder I will bring my passion, commitment and experience to meet the challenge of improving the lives of the people of Atlantic County.
Absecon
Mayor
Chris Seher
Political party: Republican
Age: 70
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Director of Aviation Safety and Security R&D at Applied Research Associates
Education: Bachelor of Science in Physics at Drexel University, Master's in Aviation Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Political message: I have lived in Absecon for 45 years. During that time, I've served on the Zoning Board for 35 years and now as City Councilman for the past 10 years. I've either served as Finance Chair or Council President all 10 years, leading the effort to control tax increases while continuing to provide excellent City services to young and old alike. I'm proud to state: our municipal tax rate is LOWER now than it was 6 years ago; that I had a strong leadership role in making that happen; and I would like to continue that leadership as your Mayor.
Kimberly A. Horton (re-election)
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Mayor of Absecon
Education: Holy Spirit High School, Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Elizabeth. Master of Arts from Marygrove College
Political message: As mayor I've worked hard along with other city council members to maintain services Absecon residents have come to expect while always being vigilant of the costs. I’m a person who listens, respects and responds to those same residents in a timely fashion when seeking answers and addressing their concerns.
Moving forward I will continue to seek quality ratables to settle in Absecon. I will endorse groups like Absecon Business & Commercial Development (ABCD) whose mission is to support local merchants. Additionally, I will continue to champion the Absecon Community Affairs Committee who assists other groups as well as plan and implement many successful events for our residents.
Council Ward 1
Keith Bennett
Political party: Democrat
Age: 50
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: School Resource Officer, Egg Harbor City
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: As councilman and current council president, it’s very important Absecon remains committed to providing the best services for our residents while being extremely mindful of our taxpayers. I’m proud we have not raised municipal taxes one cent during my tenure while also improving our recreation fields for our youth and maintaining programs for our seniors. If reelected my highest priorities will be enhancing our existing services for our older population, making sure we are equipped to have a safe and clean community, and ensure our youth continue to have safe and viable fields to play on, while keeping taxes minimal.
Council Ward 2
Caleb N. Cavileer
Political party: Democrat
Age: 39
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Fourth grade educator at Absecon Public Schools
Education: Bachelor of Art in History and Elementary Education from William Paterson University, Master's degree in Educational Technology from New Jersey City University
Political message: Absecon is a unique community where everyone shares an authentic respect and pride for our hometown. Living, working, and raising a family here continues to be a truly gratifying experience for my wife, Stephanie, and I. As a member of council, I have strived to improve our community, connecting dignity for our past, with ambition towards our future. Maintaining excellent services through stable taxes, combined with a vision towards our potential, can drive Absecon to be an even more inviting place for families and businesses. With your support, we can build upon those before us and keep moving Absecon forward.
Michael Ring
Political party:
Age: Republican
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Carpenters Local Union #255
Education: Four-year carpenter apprenticeship
Political message: I am an Eagle Scout and have been an Absecon resident for twenty years. I have been married to lifelong Absecon resident Jena Smith for eighteen years and have four incredible children; Josephine, Michela, Michael Jr. and Lily. For twenty-four years I have been a member of Carpenters Local Union #255. And for twenty years I have served on the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department where I am the current Assistant Chief. Using my background; I plan to make public safety a priority, represent and listen to my fellow citizens while also being fiscally responsible. I'm here for you.
Council Ward 2 - 1 year unexpired term
Donald Burroughs
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Retired
Education: college (need the name)
Political message: I am a caring and fiscally responsible 48-year Absecon resident. I am most interested in keeping taxes down while maintaining excellent city services. I will demonstrate an aggressive yet sensitive approach to local government. In order to achieve success, I will work together with school, county and state represtatives. Now, more than ever, we need to establish a creditable relationship with other individuals and organizations. I look forward to taking on the day to day challenges as a city councilman. Also, to sharing quality time with our many volunteers. And I will be aggressive in preserving our residential neighborhoods and varied business districts while moving Absecon forward!
Atlantic City
Council Ward 1
Aaron Randolph
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Community coordinator for ACMUA
Education: Two years of college
Political message: As a member of city council I assure you that first on the list is to lower the property taxes on our home owners to bring more rateables to our tax rolls to ensure we address quality of life issues clean and safe communities address public safety concerns. One of my main goals as a member of city councle is to see a smooth transition from state take over back to home rule. In order to do those things I must continue to work with my colleagues to address those important issues and many more to come.
Council Ward 2
Council Ward 3
Kaleem Shabazz (re-election)
Political party: Democrat
Age: 72
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Ward 3 councilperson
Education: Atlantic City High School, Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from Rutgers University
Political message: Pubic Service is an honor, a privilege, and a trust that I take very seriously because I view it as such. I have maintained a perfect attendance at regular city council and special council meetings since being elected to represent the 3rd ward in Atlantic City. It is my continued goals to attempt to reduce the cost of government to the taxpayers, improve city services, increase public safety, and to continue to develop the relationship between the city and state as we move towards self governance.
Council Ward 4
Sean Reardon
Political party: Republican
Age: 30
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job:
Education: Master's degree in Business Administration
Political message: It's not about political parties; it's about the residents of Atlantic City being properly represented.
Council Ward 5
Muhammad Anjum Zia
Political party: Democrat
Age: 45
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Entreprenur
Education: Bachelor of Art in Economics
Political message: "Always available for the Community"
Council Ward 6
Mohammed Suhel Ahmed
Political party: Democrat
Age: 50
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Food & Beverage (need detail)
Education: Software Tester (??)
Political message: Let's lift up A.C. together.
Brigantine
Buena Borough
Council
Joseph A. D'Alessandro III
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Buena Borough
Current job: Business owner
Education: Bachelor of Science in Finance from Rowan University
Political message: Working to keep the Borough of Buena a great place to live and work!
Buena Vista Twp.
Corbin City
Egg Harbor City
Common Council
Albert "Pat" Moran Jr.
Political party: Democrat
Age: 79
Hometown:
Current job: Retired postal worker
Education: Egg Harbor City High School
Political message: Our current plan in place will bring several new businesses to the City. My Realtor friends tell me that sales are up in the City and should increase over the next year. I have lived in EHC for over 70 years and have seen it in her better days. I would like to see her returned to her glory! My plan is to continue the progress we have made and contribute to the revitalization of our community.
Stefania Kuehner
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown:
Current job: Self-employed
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: It has been my honor to serve the residents of Egg Harbor City for six years. During that time I have served as Chairperson of our Safety and Public Works. While much of what happens in the City is not seen daily, a great deal of work has been put into redeveloping and revitalizing our City. In late 2020 a New Super Wawa will be built on Route 50 with plans for optional development next to it. Our stalled development at Cedar Creek Estates is now under the ownership of DR Horton, the largest home builder in the US and new homes are under construction. Redevelopment continues with the interest of a major store front online business that will bring over 70 new jobs to Egg Harbor City. Our City is Prime Real Estate and has been designated an Opportunity Zone through a program by the Federal Government which has already attracted interest by numerous investors. I believe that we should continue on the Path to Success and strive to make EHC an even better place to live.
Egg Harbor Twp.
Township Committee
Lisa March
Political party: Democrat
Age: 65
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Current job: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Graduate Studies in Music
Political message: The topic of greatest concern to most voters is taxes. It is understood that our schools claim the lions' share of our taxes. I am prepared to use my experience and relationships to work closely with our BOE to explore areas of spending, where needed, and maximize the use of our tax dollars. Likewise, all items within township control should be examined for ways to reduce costs. I am also concerned that residents within our community who are struggling, may feel disconnected or under-represented, are unaware of access they have to assistance in the community.
Estell Manor
Council
Mary L. Pavoni
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Accountant
Education: Master of Business Administration
Political message: As an accountant, I hope to be given the opportunity to bring some financial expertise to the City. Our financial situation is dire. If we are going to maintain a good quality of life, then we need to be sensible. I would like to promise that taxes would never go up or that we would be able to cut them, but I won’t lie to try and get your vote. If I do get the opportunity to serve, I will vote based on facts and law, not favors. If elected, I will give you 110% working for the entire City.
Council - 2 year unexpired term
Nelson Dilg
Political party: Republican
Age: 61
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Consultant
Education: Atlantic City High School class of 1976, Bachelor of Science in History from Liberty University, Associate of Applied Science from Atlantic Cape Community College
Political message: Estell Manor has a great opportunity for improvement to it's leadership and, for the benefits of change for the better. Yesterday's processes are not working for today and, they will not work tomorrow. Have you had enough of higher taxes and, fewer services? It is time for a change. It is time to stop fighting and start working to recapture the excellence in lifestyle that we once enjoyed. A vote for me is a vote for a return to common sense leadership and, simple, conservative management. Thank you.
Folsom
Galloway
Township Council
Walead Abdrabouh
Political party: Democrat
Age: 41
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Director of Technology (need company)
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Rutgers University, M.B.A at Stockton University.
Political message: Property taxes are paid with the expectation of receiving services in return. My mission on Council will be to ensure that the top priority for hard-earned taxpayer dollars goes towards improving our roads, protecting our families, implementing services already offered by our neighboring communities like trash collection and bulk pickup, and ensuring that an honest and transparent government will fight for the quality of life of ALL of its residents. Let's stop allowing ourselves to be sold on insignificant tax reductions when so many residents are still feeling the pain from a massive tax bill just a few years ago.
Elizabeth Egan
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Retired
Education: Bachelor's degree in Psychology from La Salle University, Master's degree in journalism from Temple University
Political message: It’s time to bring meaningful change to Galloway. Elected officials are public servants. For too long in politics it’s been “business as usual” on many issues, without proper accountability to the voters. Galloway residents are overburdened with taxes, yet many feel under-served by local government: no trash pickup, no bulk pickup, no code enforcement, and no response to flooding concerns. Galloway residents deserve better. On council I’ll work to improve services, protect our local environment, promote sustainable development that brings job growth and lower taxes, and help Galloway become a leader for open, responsive local government that works for everyone.
Tony DiPietro
Political party: Republican
Age: 47
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Councilman, investment advisor
Education: Bachelor of Art in Business Management from Washington College, Master of Art in Instructional Technology from Stockton University
Political message: Tony currently resides in Galloway with his wife Morgan and three children (Ava, Grayce. and Anthony Jr.). As a member of Galloway Township Council, Tony utilizes his diverse background (public and private) to serve the citizens of Galloway. He has played an active roll in reducing taxes (each year) and increasing services through conservative fiscal planning and responsible economic development. Tony values the efforts of our police officers who keep our community safe and our educators who shape our future generations. Tony plans to continue to find the balance between conservative fiscal management and protecting the natural beauty of Galloway.
Rich Clute
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Iron worker
Education: Absegami High School, Apprentice trade school, Atlantic County Fire Academy 1
Political message: Councilman Rich Clute is a lifelong resident of Galloway. He is a skilled professional with great knowledge of Galloway Township and its history. Rich is a member of the Ironworkers Local 399 Union.
He is a member of the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company and has won many awards including Firefighter of the Year in 2008 and Republican of the Year in 2019.
As Deputy Mayor, Clute has provided programs and activities for residents. Rich was instrumental in the creation and success of Galloway’s food truck festivals, served on the dog park committee and worked to establish Galloway’s first cricket field.
Tony Coppola Jr.
Political party: Republican
Age: 52
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Partner of Historic Smithville
Education: La Salle University
Political message: Tony is currently in his second year as Mayor. He championed economic development initiatives in Galloway, improved transparency in government, achieved fiscal responsibility, created jobs and encouraged environmental awareness. Some of his proudest accomplishments include reducing the municipal tax levy by 1.8 million dollars, streamlining government and bringing new businesses to Galloway. Tony proudly supports our police/fire departments and first responders.
The Coppola family have owned and operated the Historic Town of Smithville since 1997. Tony is a graduate of LaSalle University and lives in the Smithville area of Galloway. Tony and his wife Deanna have two children, Nicholas and Christian.
Hamilton Twp.
Township Committee
Dr. William P. Beyers
Political party: Democrat
Age: 72
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Founder and owner of Barbarito and Beyers Preschools
Education:
Political message: We Pledge: Community Policing, Continue to support Fire Companies, Continue to Review Municipal Roads, Support Rehabilitation & Redevelopment Plan, Continued support for ALL Children's Sports Programs, and Appoint Qualified Board Members, Planning, Zoning, etc.
Carl Pitale
Political party: Republican
Age: 50
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Quality Control Manager for R.E. Pierson Materials
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: "Passion for People" comes from being part of a long line of Mays Landing natives (Luderitz). My family has always been invested in the Mays Landing community, as is evident in the loss of both my uncles in a fire, while serving their community as members of the Mays Landing Fire Department.
"Planning for Purpose" comes from his involvement on the Zoning Board; the Mays Landing Fire Department and the Lake Lenape Dam Committee. My experience in construction, management and organization, from years in the field, will allow me to fight for what is right for our neighborhoods and families.
Charles Cain
Political party: Republican
Age: 53
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Business owner
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: "Passion for People" comes from being part of a long line of Mays Landing natives (Luderitz). My family has always been invested in the Mays Landing community, as is evident in the loss of both my uncles in a fire, while serving their community as members of the Mays Landing Fire Department.
"Planning for Purpose" comes from his involvement on the Zoning Board; the Mays Landing Fire Department and the Lake Lenape Dam Committee. My experience in construction, management and organization, from years in the field, will allow me to fight for what is right for our neighborhoods and families.
Hammonton
Linwood
Mullica Twp.
Township Comittee
Lawrence "Larry" Riffle
Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Mullica Township
Current job: School bus driver
Education: High school diploma (need school), Atlantic County Carpenters four-year apprentice program.
Political message: It has been my pleasure to have served on the Mullica Township Committee for 9 years. During that time I have done my best to insure the highest level quality service for the residents of Mullica Township. I would like to continue to serve anyway I can.
Northfield
Mayor
Erland V.L. Chau
Political party: Republic
Age: 66
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Educator (retired)
Education: Bachelor of Arts at Jacksonville University, master's degree at Marygrove College
Political message:
Thomas Corona
Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Account Executive, Chris Ferry Insurance
Education: Absegami High School class of 1980, N.J. insurance producer license
Political message: I have resided in Northfield with my wife Mary and our three sons for 32 years and I look forward to serving all residents of our city. I was a former city councilmen 1995-1998, former Chief for our rescue squad, former president of the Northfield All-sports and a long time varsity football coach.
My goal is to work closely with all city departments and boards to stabilize our tax rate. Combat the opioid epidemic by educating our youth on the danger of drugs. Work closely with our police department and expanding police presence in our neighborhoods. Restore Birch Grove Park to the family-friendly park by addressing security concerns and utilizing the park to its full potential. Maintain our beautiful residential appearance by not allowing billboards and bright flashing signs in our residential areas. “keep Northfield Government civil” treating all residents, employees and elected officials with respect and dignity.
Council Ward 1
Paul V. Utts
Political party: Democrat
Age: 63
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: RID Pest Control owner/manager
Education: Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Rutgers University
Political message: I have lived in Northfield for 34 years and I love our city. I want to offer my skills as a problem solver and manager to help Northfield. Working together we can make sure bank-owned properties are properly maintained. We can keep Birch Grove beautiful and safe. We can help our business district thrive, while keeping the residential feel of Shore Road and other neighborhoods. We can get things done!
I love my neighbors and I know, if elected, that I work for the residents of Northfield, working to keep our property values up by keeping the quality of life we love about Northfield.
Council Ward 2
Christine Camp-Taggart
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: IUPAT Painters District Council Local 277
Education: Mainland Regional High School
Political message: I love this town of Northfield! I am a second generation lifetime resident and it is the only place I wanted to raise my children. That is why I am running for Northfield City Council Ward 2. I would like to preserve that small town feeling. Focusing on improving the level of safety in Northfield. I will work with the Police, Fire, and Public Works departments. I will listen to the residents on their ideas and viewpoints. I will work on keeping the city taxes stable. I look forward to sharing my ideas regarding the revitalization of Birch Grove Park.
Pleasantville
Council Ward 1
Stanley C. Swan Jr. (re-election)
Political party: Democrat
Age: 65
Hometown: Pleasantville
Current job: Pleasantville councilman, owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
Education: Atlantic City High School, Passaic Communtiy College
Political message:
I am a resident/ homeowner of Pleasantville for 42 years. Owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing located in Pleasantville, third generation plumber with over 40 years in business. I have served 19 years on City Council and 12 years on the Planning Board.
-Have worked together with The Mayor & City Council to:
-Secure exit 5 expressway exit
-Revitalize Woodland Terrace to the Hope Six development
-Implement ongoing street paving program
-Revitalize Main Street with Citi Center project
-Develop Cambria Industrial Park
-Approve & implement ShotSpotter program
Working diligently to complete development of the Marina District, continue efforts to lower taxes with new ratables and insure the safety & welfare of all of our residents.
Council Ward 2
Port Republic
Somers Point
Mayor
Jack Glasser
Political party: Republican
Age: 66
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Mayor (need number of terms)
Education: Holy Spirit High School class of 1971
Political message: I am asking the voters of the City of Somers Point to re-elect me as their Mayor. I have been a resident of this great City since 1965, where I’ve raised my family and worked as your Mayor for past 11 years. I have always felt that the job of being an elected official is to represent your taxpayers and help with their current concerns then also to build for the future so that the people who are here in the future have a base to build on.
Council Ward 1
Council Ward 2
Michael Owen
Political party: Republican
Age: 52
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Environmental engineering, MWH
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Widener University
Political message: I am a lifelong resident of the City of Somers Point , married (26 yrs) with 2 children that have gone through the local school system, I am intimately involved with events and committees throughout the year including: S.P. Recreation Board, Sharks Football Coach, Sons of Legion Post 352, Lawson Pride of S.P., and Member in good standing of Regular Republican League. I believe that I have a strong knowledge and understanding of the vision in our town that is needed for positive direction in the community and business environment. I also believe that my involvement through the years will guide me to work alongside the current leadership to continue smart growth, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of our great city.
