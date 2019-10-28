Flooding on Wednesday

West Atlantic City Blackhorse Pike road close due to coastal flooding occur with the high tide Wednesday Oct 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City.

Bayside flooding begins in Margate.

Bayside flooding begins in Longport between 11th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

Flooding begins along Longport Boulevard (Route 152) between Somers Point and Longport, along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point (the section between Route 9 and Route 52), and on Ocean Drive leading to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. 

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Absecon.

Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard, Shore Road and New Road.

Flooding begins in Pleasantville.

Tags

Load comments