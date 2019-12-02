Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

Bayside flooding begins in Margate.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Absecon.

Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard, Shore Road and New Road.

Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

