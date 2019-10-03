Effects of Hurricane Jose in South Jersey

Traffic moves slowly Tuesday, Sept. 19, through a flooded West End Avenue at Albany Avenue in Atlantic City.

- Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

- Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City

- Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor

- Flooding begins and on the Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township 

- Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Flooding begins around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City. 

- Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

- Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City (NJ Route 52). 

