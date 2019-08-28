- Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
- Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City.
- Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
- Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City
- Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor
- Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
