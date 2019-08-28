Atlantic City Tide Forecast

- Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

- Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City.

Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

- Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City

- Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor

- Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

