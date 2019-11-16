Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night, perhaps Tuesday morning high tide)
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Flooding begins along Longport Boulevard (NJ Route 152) between Somers Point and Longport
Flooding begins along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point (the section between US Route 9 and NJ Route 52)
Flooding begins on Ocean Drive leading to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Bayside flooding begins in Longport between 11th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins in Pleasantville.
Flooding begins on Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30) in Atlantic City and Absecon
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Flooding begins around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City
) Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Pleasantville, Absecon, Margate and Somers Point. Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to unraised structures may begin to occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.