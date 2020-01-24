Flooding

A truck plows through water in Margate on Tuesday morning.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.

Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road (US Route 9).

Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

Flooding begins in Pleasantville.

Bayside flooding begins in Margate.

Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

