Images from around Atlantic City showing the effects from coastal flooding during the morning. NJ.April 4, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.

Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road (US Route 9).

Flooding begins on Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30) in Atlantic City.

Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor. Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Bayside flooding begins in Margate.

Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. 

