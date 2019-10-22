ATLANTIC CITY - full term (3)
Walter Johnson
Age: 48
Education: Masters in education from Stockton University
Profession: TV/media and special education teacher
Political message: "I hope to be a catalyst to help create more opportunities for sports and recreation for students in K-8 schools. This is a crucial component regarding the district's competiveness and development of potential players for high school sports. I would also like to continue offering more CTE (Career & Technical Education) courses that will lead to potential employment and/or careers. In addition I want to continue to maintain and cultivate relationships with the city, local and regional businesses, and public entities that share a commitment to improving the lives of our students."
Jarrod Barnes
Subrata Chowdhury
Constance Days‐Chapman
Albert Herbert
Kazi Islam
Habib Rehman
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - Buena Regional - full term (1)
Joseph E. Drogo
Carlo Favretto Jr.
EGG HARBOR CITY - full term (3)
Kiomy Fuentes
Age: 39
Education: Atlantic City High School and Atlantic County Vocational School for cosmetology
Political message: "As a new board member, I would play an effective role in keeping our schools on track,and setting policies that affect your child and school. I would like to represent the Hispanics population in this community. I want to be a part of the visions and goals for our school district and hold the district accountable for results. I will be an effective school board member and contribute whatever is necessary while collaborating and working as a team with the other board members."
Shireia L. Davis
James Guercioni III
Dana Seaver
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - full term (3)
Natakie Chestnut‐Lee
Age: 41
Education: Doctorate in Education Leadership (Ed.D), M.Ed in Special Education, M.S. in Adult and Continuing Education, B.A. in Social Relations
Profession: CEO Sirius Education Services and Owner of Piper Pup Couture Parties and Boutique
Political message: "I am a proud parent of a daughter who attends EHTHS and a member of the Police Explorers. I am an experienced education professional with a demonstrated commitment to purpose-driven leadership and enhancing community values. My candidacy for the EHT School Board seeks to ensure our children obtain the best education opportunities to successfully prepare them for the future. A brief summary of my platform includes: Access to full-day Kindergarten, Increased transparency among school and district leadership, Promotion and Execution of diversity-based initiatives. Effective, steadfast leadership is vital to the success of our school district, and I look forward to your support toward achieving these goals. Educated. Experienced. Knowledgeable."
Louis Della Barca
Age: 76
Education: BA - Trenton State College (The College of New Jersey) MA - Newark State Colege (Kean University)
Profession: Retired - Adjunct Instructor, Stockton University
Political message: "It has been an honor to serve our community as a member of the Board of Education since 2010. With my background of over fifty years in education, I have the experience to continue to be a productive board member. As board president, I led the search committee three years ago when we were looking for a new superintendent. We were fortunate to select and hire Dr. Gruccio. Our Strategic Plan was developed by community representatives who set goals and objectives. One key goal is offering to our residents a full day kindergarten program. Safety is another objective that needs expansion. Building relationships with stakeholders including partnerships with local businesses and community education programs is another objective along with Professional Development for all staff in new initiatives including safety security, the support of social emotional learning, preparing our students for life after HS, this includes career and college level curricula. Continuing to work with legislators to obtain full funding from our state. Embrace-Engage-Educate is our mission."
Patrick Ryan Ireland
Age: 31
Education: Stockton University & Community College of the Air Force
Profession: Master Sergeant NCOIC Manpower & Personnel, United States Air Force
Political message: "If elected I hope to bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the Egg Harbor Township school board. I would also put in every effort to be as transparent as possible to the community and taxpayers. I feel that my background of leadership from my 11 years of experience in the military and 8 years as a federal employee would strengthen the board overall. I plan to make full day Kindergarten, trade courses, and an Early College Program top priorities. My overall goal is to give the teachers and students the tools they need to be successful."
Marita Sullivan
Age: 65
Education: Ohio University
Political message: "Hope to continue raising students scores, moving toward full day kindergarten, more HS Academies, focus more on non-college bound students and building relationships with the Township and business opportunities for those students, being transparent with all the districts decisions, providing our staff with all they need to succeed."
Ray Ellis Jr.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - one-year unexpired term (1)
Stephen Napoli
Age: 38
Education: MPH, BA, MICP, NRP
Profession: Emergency Medical Services- Paramedic
Political message: "I will bring innovation, countless amounts of energy and a big smile to the board. During my time I will push hard for an increase in community involvement. I will ensure that the community is always informed and that our kids get everything they need to be successful in whatever goals and dreams they may have. I will support our teachers and always remain fiscally responsible to the taxpayers. I have proven time and again that I am committed to our community. No slogans no fluff I just want to ensure that every family has a voice in our district, that’s what I wish to achieve."
Michael Price
Age: 55
Education: Atlantic Cape Community College
Profession: business owner
Political message: "I was appointed a member of the board of education in February of this year and I am looking forward to continue working on the many great things happening in our school district. Safety is of the utmost importance to me, so together as a team, and with public input, we have increased the size of our security force and have hired class lll police officers who are specially trained and assigned to our schools, we have also implemented a solid plan to fortify and better secure our school entrances and have brought radio communications up to date. As a board member serving on the curriculum committee I want to assure you that I am continually looking for the very best ways to keep our school curriculum both current and interesting for our students within budget, and at the best possible cost to our taxpayers. Serving on the board of education is a volunteer position that requires full time commitment and dedication. Rest assured, I will continue to devote, as my fellow board members do, many hours of participating in meetings and workshops as well as state mandated training and seminars necessary to stay fresh and current on the many challenges and laws facing public education in New Jersey today to ensure our schools are well run. I am a 55 year, lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township and attended EHT Schools. I have a vested interest in our community. As a longtime local business owner, I know how to deliver products and services on time and on budget. In addition, I work in the education field as a Truancy Officer in a neighboring public school district, where I have the privilege of helping students and families everyday, all while experiencing how public education works inside and out."
ESTELL MANOR - full term (1)
Bonnie L. Barbetto
Shelly Sack
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - local - full term (3)
Suzette M. Carmen
Age: 47
Education: MBA
Profession: Director of Audit
Political message: "I have been a school board member for over 10 years, serving on many committees within the Galloway BOE, and serving as the Atlantic County delegate at the state level. Currently, I serve as the President of our local BOE and I hope to continue to assist the district in setting a responsible budget while providing the best education to our students. I also hope to work with state legislators in providing much needed funding for government mandated testing and programs. All too often, school districts are required to provide new or additional programs/testing but receive no aid from the government entity that mandates them. These costs are passed to the local level, and I hope to work with legislators to address the impact on the taxpayers in our community. Finally, I hope to continue to work with the administration on increasing student achievement, ensuring the continued safety of our students and staff, and increased community involvement."
Belinda D. Chester
Age: 46
Education: BA in Business Administration from Stockton University
Profession: Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County
Political message: "As a parent of two children in the Galloway Township school system, I have a vested interest in ensuring that we provide a personalized environment that supports the unique educational needs of every student. I have been and will continue to be a strong advocate for our children. I am a proponent of long-term strategic plans that continually improve educational outcomes and maintain our reputation for excellence. As schools continue to be underfunded, our board must look for creative ways to reduce costs and re-imagine our facilities. I encourage taxpayers to ask questions and hold our board accountable. I would be honored to have your vote."
Jay R. Shah
Age: 30
Education: Looking to pursue my bachelor's in Finance
Profession: Banker
Political message: "I hope to achieve better safety, and security for our kids. Also, I want to make sure our tax-payers hard money is spent wisely with a proper budgeting, and want to make sure our teachers and students have someone on the board who's going to fight for their rights."
James G. Gentile
MULLICA TOWNSHIP - local - full term (3)
Susan Brownhill
Carmen Jacobo
Angela Maione
Mark Winterbottom
PLEASANTVILLE - full term (3)
Tyrone McCall
Age: 53
Education: some college
Profession: real estate
Political message: "Improve teacher and staff support to improve the teaching of our children."
Jerome M. Page
Age: 59
Education: Pleasantville High and Atlantic County Vocational School Culinary Arts
Profession: retired chef, New Jersey Transit bus operator
Political message: "I would like to bring in two more board members including myself to add to the three board members already on the board through the General election on November 5th 2019. The voters of Pleasantville have the opportunity to change the board leadership. This will allow the current board members to select the next new leadership. The Callaway organization that has controlled the board for the last eight years will no longer have control. This new board will select the next vice president and a permanent three- or five-year contracted superintendent. and allow the stakeholders in Pleasantville to play a bigger role in the direction of student achievement. This new leadership will be able to give to the children in Pleasantville a thorough and efficient education."
Alejandrina Alberto
Izaiah Alexander
Michael A. Bright
Yadira Falcon
Juanita Pryce
Doris Rowell
Ta'Shona M. Sparkmon
Robin Whitlock
