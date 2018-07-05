ATLANTIC CITY — As a part of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s 20th annual Trauma Symposium, the family of the late Scott E. Monk, D.O., presented the Scott E. Monk, D.O., Memorial Scholarship Awards to four AtlantiCare employees: Gloria Martinez, Christopher Paras, My Nguyen, BSN, R.N., and Jennifer Le. Each recipient received a $5,000 scholarship.
The Monk Family established the Scott E. Monk, D.O., Scholarship Fund to honor the life and teachings of the former medical director of the Trauma Center at ARMC. The scholarship is open to AtlantiCare and Acuity HealthCare employees and their dependents. In the past ten years, the fund has awarded more than $86,000 dollars in scholarships.
The 2018 awardees:
Gloria Martinez, of Manahawkin, a medical assistant at AtlantiCare Urgent Care. She will attend Thomas Jefferson University Abington-Dixon Campus to pursue a pre-licensure registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing degree.
• Christopher Paras, of Egg Harbor Township, has been a certified medical assistant with AtlantiCare Physician Group since 2010. He is pursuing his associate’s degree in nursing at Atlantic Cape Community College, with plans to attend Rutgers University for his bachelor of science degree.
• My Nguyen, of Vineland, has been a trauma nurse at AtlantiCare for the past 12 years, with 15 years of service as an employee of AtlantiCare. She will attend Drexel University to pursue a master’s degree in nursing to become an advanced-practice nurse.
• Jennifer Le, of Egg Harbor Township, has been a radiologic technologist with AtlantiCare Urgent Care since 2015. In the fall, she will attend Thomas Jefferson University to pursue a bachelor of science degree in radiologic sciences.
Nearly 300 people attended the symposium. Experts included those from AtlantiCare, its clinical partners and other hospitals/healthcare organizations, who shared best practices for the care of trauma patients.
