The Heart Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) hosted its twelfth annual Red Dress/Red Tie Reception on February 6. The American Heart Month event took place at the Smithville Inn in Historic Smithville.
Event proceeds benefit the ARMC Heart Heroes Program, an AtlantiCare Foundation-funded program that places automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community. Donated on behalf of the Heart Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the AEDs can restore a normal heart rhythm during cardiac arrest.
The Heart Heroes program began in 2002, spurred by a small group of dedicated AtlantiCare volunteers who were known as the “Heart Heroes.” Since its inception, the program has placed 285 AEDs in the community. The Heart Heroes Program funds a portion of the AED cost. The receiving community group and/or organization provides the remaining funds. Applications for the Heart Heroes Matching Funds Program are available on AtlantiCare’s website.
