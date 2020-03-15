AtlantiCare will ban nearly all visitors to its hospitals in accordance with New Jersey Hospital Association’s voluntary guidelines, according to a post on the medical facility's Twitter page Sunday afternoon. 

There are limited exceptions. Visitors for patients in hospice or end-of-life care will be chosen on a case-by-case basis. Maternity, pediatric and emergency patients can have one visitor or support person. Patients having same-day, outpatient surgeries can have one visitor. 

Visitors and support persons will be screened for symptoms of flu, coronavirus and other illness. 

