The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.