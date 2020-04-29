The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.

Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.

Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.

AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments