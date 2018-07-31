The late Sen. Jim Whelan had a long list of accomplishments benefiting the city where he was…

Victoria Dolceamore's trip is a team effort

Victoria Dolceamore said she has received financial help, assistance with training and words of encouragement for her attempt to swim the English Channel as part of a relay team on Aug. 4.

She would not be going without the help of:

Janet McCarron, her daughter Erin, and Playgroups Plus

Robin Taylor and Sari Puzio of the Brigantine Aquatics and Greenheads swim team.

Steve Marchel of WaterDog Smoked Salmon

Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate

John Kulewicz

The Jewish Community Center

William H. Ross Elementary School in Margate

Eugene A. Tighe Middle School in Margate

The Longport Beach Patrol

Mayor Nicholas Russo of Longport

The Margate Firehouse

The late state Sen. Jim Whelan

Dolceamore's family, children, parents and friends