Most eighth-graders finish their elementary school years without ever receiving a congratulatory letter from a university president.
Ahnjeles Maldonado, of Atlantic City, is not a typical eighth-grader.
Maldonado wrote the first place essay for the Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School's annual tuition scholarship campaign and received a laudatory letter from the Rev. John I. Jenkins, the Notre Dame University president, for her efforts.
"Our country greatly needs a new generation of well-educated and highly principled young men and women like yourselves," wrote Jenkins to Maldonado while addressing all the essay writers. "Congratulations to everyone for your participation in this excellent project and may the world be better someday for your influence upon it."
The seventh- and eighth-graders at Our Lady of the Sea Regional School, in Atlantic City on North California Avenue, were given to the opportunity to express their thoughts in regard to an ethically complex historical event in American Catholic history.
The theme was "How to Respond Hate Groups: Notre Dame versus the Ku Klux Klan - May 1924."
During the 1920s, there was considerable anti-Catholic prejudice throughout much of the country. The University of Notre Dame had started to attract national attention.
The Klan perceived the university as a symbol of Catholicism and descended on South Bend, Indiana, which is the university's location, on a weekend in 1924 to send the university a message that neither its students or its creed were accepted in mainstream America.
The Notre Dame students sent the Klan a message of their own during a weekend of confrontation.
Among other objectives, the Lady Star of the Sea students were asked to make comparisons and contrasts between Notre Dame versus the Klan and contemporary American events.
Besides Maldonado, the other winners were Jessica Giordano for second place, and Cassidy Ross and Claire Kelly, who tied for third place.
The essays were reviewed by a prestigious set of judges including Atlantic City Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner; Superior Court Judge Nelson Johnson, author of "Boardwalk Empire"; and Michael Critchley Sr., who is generally regarded as one of the most effective trial attorneys in the state.
Our Lady Star of the Sea is a Catholic grammar school in an urban area, which is a hard way to survive these days as seen by the closing of similar schools all over the place, said former state Sen. Bill Gormley, who started raising money for the school four years ago from former graduates.
"They do a great job here on a very limited budget," said Gormley, who does an annual fundraiser for the school.
The essay contest, which was the first of its type at the school, was beyond rigorous and could have been a college-level essay assignment, said Gormley, a Notre Dame University graduate.
Along with the essay winners, the annual tuition scholarship campaign event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Olon at the south tower of the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City also will honor Sister Shamus Zehrer, who was a principal at the school for 40 years.
State Senate President Stephen N. Sweeney will be the guest speaker.
"You have the president of Notre Dame and the president of the Jersey Senate paying attention to these wonderful essay winners because they are great young people, but they (also) represent the future of Atlantic City and the potential of Atlantic City," Gormley said.
Because Our Lady Star of the Sea and Notre Dame are both Catholic institutions, Gormley convinced Notre Dame graduate Dr. Richard Elmore to become involved with the school.
Elmore graduated from Notre Dame in 1970 with a master's degree and in 1975 with a doctorate degree.
"This essay contest began primarily because of what occurred in Charlottesville last year," said Elmore, who was referring to the white supremacist rally that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer.
Elmore, who has been involved with the school for the last four years, did not judge the Our Lady Star of the Sea student essays, but he read them after the contest was over.
"They were well written, well thought out. They responded to what we wanted them to think about," Elmore said. "They analyzed the documents. They understood them. I thought they did a nice job with it."
