From Star Wars Day to Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day to Memorial Weekend, the month of May is full of fun. May 16 is no exception. It’s the day to honor the super popular brunch drink, the mimosa — the drink that takes mere orange juice and, with the help of some Champagne, elevates it to fancy cocktail status. Here are four places to celebrate the mimosa.
1. The Mad Batter. It’s hard to believe there’s more to the daily live music, art displays, great food and great crowds at The Mad Batter, but the word spreading around the street is that they also have some of the best mimosas around. (Sidebar: we're spreading the word on the street.) In addition to a standard mimosa (dry brut Champagne and fresh-squeezed orange juice), other options include mimosas with added Chambord or Grand Marnier, and a pomegranate mimosa. While you’re there, check out the live music. This week, hear from Mike Flanigan on Thursday; The Snake Brothers on Friday; Greg Carpenter & Lara on Saturday; Open Mic on Sunday; Jimm Ross on Monday; The Honey Hawks on Tuesday; and The Squares on Wednesday. Located at 19 Jackson St. in Cape May. Go to MadBatter.com for more.
2. Fins Bar and Grille. Like all things at Fins Bar and Grille, the mimosa here is made with a twist, made to be memorable and of course, delicious. Their grapefruit mimosa is made with Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, Prosecco and grapefruit juice. Enjoy one over music, of which there’s plenty. This week, hear from the Amy Faden Duo on Thursday; the Tommy Powdermaker Trio on Friday; Megan Knight on Saturday; Leslie DeRose followed by DJ Denny O on Sunday: Alexandra March on Monday; Shaun LaBoy on Tuesday and James Howell on Wednesday. Located at 142 Decatur St. in Cape May. Go to FinsCapeMay.com.
3. The Continental. It’s cool. It’s hip. The food is outstanding (try the Szechuan shoestring fries or the cheesesteak eggrolls). And it has mimosas, as well as some additional champagne cocktails, all week long. After you try the standard OJ/champagne mimosa, try the French 77 made with Bombay Sapphire, St. Germain, lemon and sparkling wine; the Cranberry Sparkler, made with Belvedere, cranberry juice, sparkling wine and Luxardo cherries; or the Champagne-O-Rama, made with Smirnoff Raspberry, sparkling wine, and a grenadine-sugar rim. Located in Playground Pier at 1 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to ContinentalAC.com for more information.
4. Doc’s Place. Doc’s Place is known for its extensive wine list, so it’s no surprise that they’ve got the sparkling staples to make a mean mimosa. Try the standard mimosa, made with house champagne and fresh-squeezed orange juice, or the Sparkling French, made with Ketel One, pineapple juice, and Chambord. While you’re at it, try the Bone-in Veal Parmesan or the Crab Meat Scampi with Fettuccini, and kick back to tunes from Dan Marro, who is playing Friday and Saturday. Located at 646 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to TheDocsPlace.com for more.
