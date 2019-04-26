An event that features an art exhibit along with live recording and live painting will be held on Monday at the Showboat Atlantic City.
The Atlantic City Arts Foundation is presenting this event, which is billed as "Pop Up: Saint Luke & Friends" featuring Camper, Flip, Brassanity, Tre Way Lambert, Spazz and special guests.
The art exhibit lasts from 7 to 9 p.m. The live recording and the live painting will take place from 9 to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each and will be sold at the hotel at 801 Boardwalk.
Saint Luke is R&B producer Luke A. H. Witherspoon III, 30, who is from Atlantic City. Witherspoon was Grammy-nominated last year for his co-production work on the song "Go Thru Your Phone" on the best R&B album nominee, "Gumbo," by PJ Morton, one of the keyboardists for Maroon 5.
Camper is Darhyl DJ" Camper Jr., 28, a former Mays Landing resident, who won his first Grammy statue this year for his production work on the compilation album, "H.E.R.," by the artist H.E.R., which was the Best R&B Album winner.
Flip is Ronald "Flip" Colson, 28, a Vineland native, was one of the producers and one of the writers of the opening track, "Wesley's Theory," from Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Award-winning best rap album, "To Pimp A Butterfly." Colson also was one of the co-writers and co-producers of Usher's single "Good Kisser," which was nominated for a Grammy in 2015.
