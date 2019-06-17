St. Augustine Prep at Mainland Regional boys lacrosse

St. Augustine's David Burr scored four goals in the Hermits' 10-6 victory over the hosting Mustangs. Friday, April 6

The junior scored a team-leading 44 goals to go with 23 assists. He led the Hermits' offense to reach the state Non-Public A semifinals.

