Spring has definitely sprung at the Ocean City Fine Arts League with its "Flowers” art show and exhibition this month. Take part in the free, open-to-the-public "Meet The Artists" reception and awards presentation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. Light refreshments will be served.
In addition to the floral-themed artwork in the exhibition, the gallery also showcases watercolors, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture all made from professional local artisans.
The O.C. Fine Arts League is located at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.