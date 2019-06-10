dittmar

Floral-themed works like this by Peg Dittmar are on exhibit and on sale through June at the Ocean City Fine Arts League.

 PROVIDED

Spring has definitely sprung at the Ocean City Fine Arts League with its "Flowers” art show and exhibition this month. Take part in the free, open-to-the-public "Meet The Artists" reception and awards presentation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. Light refreshments will be served. 

In addition to the floral-themed artwork in the exhibition, the gallery also showcases watercolors, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture all made from professional local artisans.

The O.C. Fine Arts League is located at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments