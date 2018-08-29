Atlantic County
LONGPORT LIBRARY EXHIBIT: exhibited Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; artwork by artist Eileen Raynes will be on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
ART SHOW ON THE LAWN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Longport Historical Society, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, $35 artists, free admission. 609-822-6386.
LONGPORT LIBRARY EXHIBIT: exhibited through August; art work by artist Dale Levy; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'UNDER THE BOARDWALK...UP ON THE ROOF': exhibited through Sept. 1; 2018 project exhibit, includes 17 professional artists and seven professional poets who will exhibit paintings and poetry; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 'U IS FOR URIAL': exhibited through Sept. 3; Watercolors from Stephanie Segal Miller's upcoming animal alphabet book, "U is for Urial"; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. StephanieSegal.com.
'CHASING DREAMS': exhibited through Sept. 20; "Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American"; addresses the central role our national pastime has played in the lives of American minority communities; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Cape May County
'THE POWER OF SHE': 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 3; features works by 16 year-old artist Autumn de Forest; 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2, meet the artist reception; Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-7777 or OceanGalleries.com.
'SONGS OF SOLITUDE' EXHIBIT: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1, 2; photographs by Janet Cass; Beacon Art Shortwave Gallery, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 845-206-8764 or BeaconArt.net.
'PAINTED ALLEYS OF OCEAN CITY': exhibited through Aug. 31; artist Anthony Allman exhibits his paintings of Ocean City's alleys; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
SOMA NEWART GALLERY ARTIST EXHIBIT: exhibited through Sept. 9; joint exhibition by regional artists Victor Grasso and Adam Wallacavage; new paintings by Victor Grasso and sculpture by Adam Wallacavage; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
ART PARTY CLASSES: two-hour paint lessons, led by teacher Juliana Jost, create your own artistic reproduction; 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays adult classes, $35; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays “Mommy & Me” and “Daddy & Me” classes for kids, $40; 106 S. Decatur St., Cape May. 609-364-5304.
Cumberland County
ARTISTS' DAY IN MAURICETOWN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8; watch popular artists paint historical buildings and sites; live music, food; Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St., Mauricetown, free. 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Oct. 7; exhibit showcases visual artists who received fellowships in 2016, 2017 and 2018 from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts in the areas of painting, works on paper, media, interdisciplinary performance, sculpture, crafts and photography; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Ocean County
'GETTING DIRTY IN THE CERAMICS STUDIO': 7 to 9 p.m. first Friday of each month, BYOB, instructor Kerith Creo walks participants through a few introductory projects, LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $45. 609-494-1241.
