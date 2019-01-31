Atlantic County
AT THE SHORE WINE TASTING ART SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6; 11th annual At The Shore Wine Tasting Art Show; features more than 20 local artists, wine and beer tasting, art show, appetizers, live music featuring the Stockton Faculty Jazz Band and silent auction; proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students to attend Stockton University, Atlantic Cape Community College and Fairleigh Dickinson University at Atlantic Cape; The Noyes Museum of Art at The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-576-1676 or ArtWineAC.EventBrite.com.
Cape May County
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
ART PARTY CLASSES: two-hour paint lessons, led by teacher Juliana Jost, create your own artistic reproduction; 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays adult classes, $35; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays “Mommy & Me” and “Daddy & Me” classes for kids, $40; 106 S. Decatur St., Cape May. 609-364-5304.
Ocean County
'GETTING DIRTY IN THE CERAMICS STUDIO': 7 to 9 p.m. first Friday of each month, BYOB, instructor Kerith Creo walks participants through a few introductory projects, LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $45. 609-494-1241.
PAINTED TUESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays through April 23, 2019; talented artist, Linda Ramsay, is available to offer tips and pointers to improve work; call for supplies list; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $25. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
View complete listings at AtTheShoreOnline.com
Items for Artsy Attractions should be placed in our calendar at PressOfAC.com/calendar. Items for consideration of a story can be emailed to pdollak@pressofac.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.