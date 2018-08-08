Atlantic County
HOLTZMAN GALLERTY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14; meet and greet the featured artist; lite fare and wine available; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave, Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
INSPIRED BY GEORGIA O'KEEFFE: "Inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe" is a group exhibit, as well as a solo exhibition for Judy Saylor Allison, whose many paintings have been inspired by her mentor Georgia O'Keeffe. The exhibit runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 19, with a 4th Friday open-to-the-public reception from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24 with classical guitar music courtesy of David Reid Alburger. An art talk on O'Keeffe will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Linwood. 609-504-5044; NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
'UNDER THE BOARDWALK...UP ON THE ROOF': exhibited through Sept. 1; 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10, reception, poetry reading, live music, wine tasting, light refreshments; 2018 project exhibit, includes 17 professional artists and seven professional poets who will exhibit paintings and poetry; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 'U IS FOR URIAL': exhibited through Sept. 3; Watercolors from Stephanie Segal Miller's upcoming animal alphabet book, "U is for Urial"; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. StephanieSegal.com.
'CHASING DREAMS': exhibited through Sept. 20; "Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American"; addresses the central role our national pastime has played in the lives of American minority communities; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Cape May County
'PAINTED ALLEYS OF OCEAN CITY': 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10, meet the artist reception; exhibited through Aug. 31; artist Anthony Allman exhibits his paintings of Ocean City's alleys; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
57TH ANNUAL SAINT BARNABAS ART SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10, 11, 12; 57th Annual Saint Barnabas Art Show; outdoor art exhibit under a tent; features original paintings in multiple mediums by local artists; light refreshments; 2723 Bay Drive, Fishing Creek in Lower Township. 609-886-8337.
SOMA NEWART GALLERY ARTIST EXHIBIT: exhibited Aug. 11 through Sept. 9; 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11, opening reception; joint exhibition by regional artists Victor Grasso and Adam Wallacavage; new paintings by Victor Grasso and sculpture by Adam Wallacavage; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
'LET YOUR PAINT BRUSH DANCE': 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13; learn how to create fun, whimsical art in a relaxed atmosphere; play with watercolor paint without the fear of "messing up"; call for materials list; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ART PARTY CLASSES: two-hour paint lessons, led by teacher Juliana Jost, create your own artistic reproduction; 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays adult classes, $35; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays “Mommy & Me” and “Daddy & Me” classes for kids, $40; 106 S. Decatur St., Cape May. 609-364-5304.
Cumberland County
SOCIETY OF NEW JERSEY ARTISTS EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Aug. 11, meet the artists reception; group of artists and members dedicated to promoting public interest in artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or SNJA.net or VinelandLibrary.org.
Ocean County
'GETTING DIRTY IN THE CERAMICS STUDIO': 7 to 9 p.m. first Friday of each month, BYOB, instructor Kerith Creo walks participants through a few introductory projects, LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $45. 609-494-1241.
