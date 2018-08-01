This weekend Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor will host a series of intimate gallery receptions from artist Kerry Hallam. Hallam is a British impressionist known for his coastal paintings and will be on hand to sign works at the receptions. The exhibit runs daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 6. The receptions will run 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Free. Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. For more info, go to OceanGalleries.com
— Ryan Loughlin
