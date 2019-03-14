Atlantic County
GALLOWAY CULTURAL ARTS CENTER EXHIBIT: displayed March 16 through June 15; "Local Color: Rainy Days, Birds & Buds"; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. GallowayCulturalArts.org.
BEGINNER MOSAIC CLASS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 20 through April 17; for mosaic beginners; will teach you the skills to create your own beautiful artwork; taught by Jill Snyder; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $150 members, $180 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ABSTRACT ART EXHIBITION: displayed through May 19; local fine artist Valeria Marcus will be exhibiting twelve abstract oil paintings; AtlantiCare, 1925 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. 609-674-1482.
LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT AT VENTNOR LIBRARY: displayed through March 31; features works by local artist Carmel Patrone, of Longport; plank art with acrylic paints, pastels and watercolor; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-487-8703.
ART ON DISPLAY: daily through April 30; artwork of Marian Engleman Reinheimer will be on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Cape May County
'BUILDING' ART SHOW AND EXHIBITION: exhibited April 1 through 30; "Buildings: Rural & Urban" Art Show & Exhibition in April presented by the Ocean City Fine Arts League; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 "Meet The Artist" reception and awards presentation; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
ART PARTY CLASSES: two-hour paint lessons, led by teacher Juliana Jost, create your own artistic reproduction; 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays adult classes, $35; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays “Mommy & Me” and “Daddy & Me” classes for kids, $40; 106 S. Decatur St., Cape May. 609-364-5304.
Ocean County
TUESDAY AND THURSDAY MORNING WHEEL: SPRING I: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, March 19 through May 7; 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 21 through May 9; begin or expand your skills in the ceramics studio; The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $285 Tuesdays, $245 Thursdays; registration required. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 16; showcases the beauty of nature and the unseen secrets of New Jersey through photographs; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
'GETTING DIRTY IN THE CERAMICS STUDIO': 7 to 9 p.m. first Friday of each month, BYOB, instructor Kerith Creo walks participants through a few introductory projects, LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $45. 609-494-1241.
PAINTED TUESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays through April 23, 2019; talented artist, Linda Ramsay, is available to offer tips and pointers to improve work; call for supplies list; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $25. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
