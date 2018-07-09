For those who are into pot — a flower pot, that is — here's an event you don't want to miss. The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual Best Flower Pot in Town Contest 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the beautiful Jonathan Pitney House. Twenty-five artists have taken on the creative challenge to develop an original, one-of-a-kind flower pot, complete with a living display, i.e., flowers. The competition for "Best Pot in Town" is cut-throat, and anything from paints to mosaics, markers and glitter pens are able to be utilized to create a living work of art. There's even a category for Best Crack Pot. Join in the fun, all taking place in a lovely garden party setting for a $10 donation, proceeds of which will benefit Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance and their "efforts to promote an appreciation of the arts through education and exposure to wide range of art-related experiences." The Pitney House is located at 57 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to TheBestPotInTown.com for more.
— Pamela Dollak
