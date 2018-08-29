jacketti
Buy Now

Need a bit of culture in your holiday weekend? Beacon Shortwave Art Gallery’s Avalon Bronze Studio, located in Stone Harbor will host an art exhibit with works by Gary Jacketti. Jacketti’s bronze sculptures of St. Andrew the Apostle and St. Therese of Lisieux are works in progress and will be on display all day Saturday, Sept. 1. Beacon Art/Avalon Bronze are located at 9410 Second Ave in Stone Harbor. Go to BeaconArt.net for more info.

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.