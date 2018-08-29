Need a bit of culture in your holiday weekend? Beacon Shortwave Art Gallery’s Avalon Bronze Studio, located in Stone Harbor will host an art exhibit with works by Gary Jacketti. Jacketti’s bronze sculptures of St. Andrew the Apostle and St. Therese of Lisieux are works in progress and will be on display all day Saturday, Sept. 1. Beacon Art/Avalon Bronze are located at 9410 Second Ave in Stone Harbor. Go to BeaconArt.net for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
