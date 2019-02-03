Photographer Kubilay Bekirogullari, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, will offer spectacular and colorful images of his homeland at the Ocean City Arts Center until Feb. 28, with a free and open-to-the-public “meet the artist” reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.
Currently living in Mays Landing, Bekirogullari began taking photographs while in middle school. He is self-taught through memberships in various photography groups. Presently, he is a member of Stockton University’s “Stay Focused” photography club.
Ocean City Arts Center Executive Director Rosalyn Lifshin said, “We are so happy feature Kubilay’s photos at the Arts Center. They truly communicate the beauty of Turkey and it’s rich culture. He strives for perfection and it really shows in his work.”
O.C. Arts Center is located in the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. For more information go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org or call 609-399-7628.
