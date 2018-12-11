The Borough of Beach Haven and Pine Shores Art Association present a Photography Invitational exhibit in Beach Haven’s Borough Hall, which is Long Beach Island’s newest fine art gallery. Through Jan. 6, 27 photographers, including Lester Majkowicz, George Mattei, Virginia Rice, Catherine Robertson, Kristen Salek and Sally Vennel, will display their work. Most of the photos are for sale.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, there will be an open-to-the-public reception with the photographers on hand.
The show can also be seen during normal Borough Hall business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. Borough Hall is located at 300 Engleside Ave. in downtown Beach Haven.
For more info, email redcanoestudio@comcast.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.