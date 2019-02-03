1) The perfect pairing. Chocolate and wine will combine during the Garden State Wine Growers Association's annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10 at various wineries throughout New Jersey, from Sussex County to Cape May. Wineries will provide visitors with special features and attractions, most of which will focus on chocolate. Local wineries that are involved include, but are not limited to, Willow Creek, Tomasello, Hawk Haven, Bellview and many more. For a complete list of participants, go to NewJerseyWines.com.
2) Get connected. Throughout the month of February, Ocean City Fine Arts League will present “Connections” art show and exhibition. Connections can be interpreted in many ways from connections to people, connections via a bridge or literal connections like table legs to the table top. “Instead of doing the traditional Valentine’s theme for February, we thought that since love encompasses so much more than the love between two people, we would expand the love concept to include anyone and anything. Love is about connecting, so the 'Connecting' theme can encompass connecting with another person, animal, object, desire, a skill — even objects and space," said Rae Jaffe, president of the Ocean City Fine Arts League. Visit the Art on Asbury Gallery and discover that perfect piece of artwork you have a connection with or find one for the one you love.” There will be a free open-to-the-public meet and greet reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. The fine arts league is at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
3.) Have a ball. Join in the fun at Congress Hall during the 5th annual Ice Ball 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Benefiting the Fund for Cape May — the mission of which is to beautify and preserve Cape Island communities and the educate local youth to encourage active citizenship — the ballroom and Grand Lawn will be transformed into an icy, magical world full of twinkling branches and gorgeous ice sculptures as guests gather for the philanthropic celebration. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails specially catered for a night fit for frosty royalty before turning up the heat and enjoying a night of dinner, dancing and live music. Tickets are $200 per person and all funds raised at this year's Ice Ball will be directed toward the Soldiers and Sailors Park project. Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Tickets and more info can be found at FundForCM.org.
